Theresa May Speaks on UK-EU Future as Negotiations Continue (VIDEO)

22 September 2017
    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    Theresa May Speaks on UK-EU Future as Negotiations Continue

    Europe
    The UK primer minister outlines the future of London's ties with the European Union amid the Brexit process.

    Theresa May has said Britain wants to be a strong friend of the European Union but did not feel at home while being its member. The transition period will take two years and in March 2019 the UK will leave the bloc. She expressed hopes for a deal on the rights of EU nationals. The UK is leaving the bloc but remains a part of Europe, the prime minister underscored.

    "The UK is the EU's largest trading partner," she said. May called for a strong mechanism to resolve disputes between the United Kingdom and the European Union. She also suggested including a new security cooperation agreement between the sides. May said she was aware of uncertainty caused by the Brexit process. She underscored London will uphold all responsibilities it had taken while being a part of the bloc. If the "difficult" negotiations fail, it will be a damaging blow to Europe's future, May opined.

    UK PM Speaks on Brexit Transition (VIDEO)

    The third round of Brexit talks between the UK and Brussels was held in early September. According to UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, the parties have managed to achieve "concrete progress." However, Barnier has repeatedly expressed skepticism over the lack of progress. In late March, the United Kingdom officially launched the EU withdrawal process. The Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, which started on June 19, are expected to conclude by the end of March 2019.

    Ok