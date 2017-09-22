Register
22 September 2017
    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain August 17, 2016.

    Last Ride? London Authorities Bereave Uber of License Amid 'Safety Reasons'

    London authorities have refused to extend Uber's license on Friday, which means that the taxi app will stop working in the UK capital from late September, affecting tens of thousands of drivers in the financial hub.

    The regulator Transport for London (TfL) stated that Uber's approach posed serious security and safety risks to London's residents and that it would not authorize the service's work after its license expires on September 30.

    "Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues, which have potential public safety and security implications," TfL said in a statement.

    The company can protest the decision within 21 days and send a corresponding appeal.

    "We intend to immediately challenge this in the courts," Tom Elvidge, Uber's general manager in London, said cited by Reuters.

    The service is allowed to continue its work until the appeal process is completed.

    Uber has repeatedly become a subject to criticism by London's black cab drivers who accused the service of violating safety and security rules. The company has already had to stop its work in a number of European states, including Denmark and Hungary, amid safety concerns raised by these countries.

    Uber is a US-based company operating in over 600 cities worldwide. It is well known for its very cheap rides compared to other taxi services.

