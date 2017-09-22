Ahmed Hassan, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder in Wake of London Tube Attack

Eighteen-year-old Ahmed Hassan is appearing at Westminter Magistrates Court, London, at 13:00 GMT on Friday, charged in relation to the Parsons Green terrorist attack on September 15, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Hassan was arrested on September 16 in Denver, Kent.

Three men remain in custody while another two individuals, previously arrested, were released from custody yesterday.

The blast at Parsons Green tube station in the UK capital last Friday left some 30 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.