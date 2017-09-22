Ahmed Hassan, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder in Wake of London Tube Attack

Hassan was arrested on September 16 in Denver, Kent.
Three men remain in custody while another two individuals, previously arrested, were released from custody yesterday.
18-year-old man charged with Parsons Green tube attack https://t.co/2ajhinp4vy pic.twitter.com/E9fuuJxe9R— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 22 сентября 2017 г.
The blast at Parsons Green tube station in the UK capital last Friday left some 30 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)