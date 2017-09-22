Register
12:42 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Two policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala, Sweden

    Sweden's Dilemma: 'Failed to React on Islamist Threat' to 'Avoid Racism Stigma'

    © AP Photo/ Anders Wiklund
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24252

    Amid the rising terrorist threat across Europe, a Swedish Security Service veteran has added more fuel to the debate by claiming politicians did not dare to confront the rise of radical Islamism for fear of being identified as xenophobic.

    The number of radical Islamist and jihadi sympathizers in Sweden has reported to have jumped from hundreds to thousands, a rise which Swedish Security Service (SÄPO) boss Anders Thornberg himself called "enormous." Earlier this year, the number of violent Islamist extremists was identified as "slightly over 2,000," which is a tenfold increase compared with 2010, when their number was reported as being "about 200."

    Anders Thornberg described the individuals as "frequenting the circles where the idea of an Islamist Caliphate is supported," adding that they were not necessarily plotting a terrorist attack, but rather helped with money and logistics.

    Nasir mosque Gothenburg
    © Flickr/ Udo Schröter
    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    Thornberg blamed the dramatic increase on exclusion and marginalization.

    "The constant increase is troublesome for us in the security services as it means we need to keep an eye on even more individuals. All the good forces in our country must receive help to ensure that no more people become involved in such dangerous and destructive activities," Anders Thornberg told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    For officer Hellqvist, who has been with SÄPO for over 30 years and done a lot of "field work" on the prevention of radicalization, parallel societies and so-called exclusion areas outside the reach of Swedish law are the main driving forces behind crime, violent Islamism and eventually even terrorism in society. According to Hellqvist, there is a power struggle between the Swedish authorities and parallel structures in the suburbs, SVT reported.

    According to Hellqvist, Swedish politicians and authorities have not done enough to stop this development and Islamic radicalization, which he ascribed to the fear of being branded racists.

    "Perhaps they have ducked this issue for fear of being labeled in an exchange about xenophobia or Islamophobia," PO Hellqvist told SVT.

    Daesh child fighters. (File)
    © Photo: Youtube/Channel 4 News
    Women and Children: A Closer Look at Sweden's Jihadists
    Hellqvist also added the he was more concerned over those radicalized "at home" in Sweden than the defectors from the so-called Islamic State. Hellqvist called the domestic Islamist squad numerous and suggested they had access to weapons and are governed by charismatic leaders. For Hellqvist, a new terrorist attack is just a matter of time, as Sweden allegedly has both the environment and the individuals ready for this.

    The Vivalla district in the city of Örebro has been previously identified as a particularly nefarious hotbed of Islamism. Vivalla alone, where 75 percent of the population in 2012 had a foreign background, produced about 20 jihadists who went to the Middle East. After Daesh's devastating losses in Iraq and Syria, however, some of them have returned to Sweden, with more reportedly on their way. About a dozen of former jihadist have been reported to have "re-established themselves" in society.

    "Some are in training or have standby jobs. Someone has a permanent job. Some have a family. So it's different things, you know," Vivalla police Fredrik Malm told SVT, adding that one has been convicted of abuse and another one is suspected of fraud.

    Swedish police officers patrol Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    From Hundreds to Thousands: Sweden Crawling With Daesh Sympathizers
    The police are getting more and more reports of suspected terrorist financing. Banks and other companies reported 279 cases during the first half of the year, which was three times as many compared to the same period last year.

    In related problems, the suspected financing of terrorism has also risen dramatically in the Nordic country. In 2014, only 27 cases of suspected terrorist financing were reported to Swedish authorities. In 2016, the figure increased more than tenfold to 298 cases and is still rising. During the first six months of 2017 alone, 279 cases of suspected terrorist financing were reported, according to Swedish Radio.

    Related:

    Dead Daesh Terrorists Still 'Alive', Scrounging Swedish Benefits
    Sweden's Welfare-Scrounging Islamic Warriors Milk the System, Draw Blood Abroad
    Sweden Turns the Blind Eye to Creeping Islamism, Refugees Flying Daesh Flags
    Sweden's Daesh Defectors Enjoy Protected Identity, Yet Struggle With Jobs
    Swedish Star Journalist Swears Allegiance to Daesh, Runs Amok in Paris
    Sweden's Plan to Channel Daesh Defectors Back Into Society Backfires
    Urban Jungle: Swedish Ghettos Too Dangerous for Police
    Tags:
    jihadism, Islamic extremism, radical Islam, Islamism, Daesh, Middle East, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok