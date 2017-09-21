Swiss Islamic Group Members Face Criminal Charges for Al-Qaeda Propaganda Videos

Swiss authorities have charged the leaders of the country's major Islamic organization with spreading jihadist propaganda and breaking laws, banning support for terrorist organizations.

Three leading members of the Islamic Central Council of Switzerland (ICCS) are being accused of releasing videos that were allegedly used by the radical group to attract new followers.

According to the office of Switzerland's attorney general, three suspects — Nicolas Blancho, Naim Cherni, and Qaasim Illi — shot the films while in Syria between September and October 2015.

The videos that depict a leading member of al-Qaeda were published on YouTube and removed from the web platform upon request from the Swiss authorities in December 2015.

Short thereafter, the country's law-enforcement services launched an inquiry into the case.

The group's members could face up to five years in prison if convicted.