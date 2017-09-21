Here's What French Protesters Think About Macron's Labor Reform (PHOTO)

As a large-scale rally against controversial labor reform was held Thursday in Paris, some protesters were not shy to manifest their actual attitude to the proposal led by French President Emmanuel Macron. And this picture clearly depicts this attitude.

A photograph showing a woman sticking up her middle fingers during a rally in the French capital has drawn attention.

The protest was organized by the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT). The protesters, whose faces were hidden by black bandages, smashed the buildings of banks and insurance companies and damaged bus stops and waste bins. Police used tear gas against the protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

On August 31, the French government announced a labor reform plan to give employers more freedom and stimulate the economy. Its controversy stems from the fact that the reform would make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers, as well as give them more authority in setting payments and working conditions.