Register
20:01 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People hold a banner reading Stop EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP)'s trojan horse during a protest against the CETA at European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on October 27, 2016

    As CETA Enters Into Force, UK Faces 'an Even Worse Deal' With Canada Post-Brexit

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7510

    The controversial Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the European Union and Canada has come into force, troubling campaigners - and a campaigning group has told Sputnik the UK can expect an even worse deal once it leaves the bloc.

    Thursday, September 21 marked the provisional entering into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union and Canada.

    ​The controversial agreement endured a troubled gestation period, with negotiations commencing in 2009 and terminating in 2014, before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the official agreement into law October 2016, and the European Parliament approved the deal earlier in February.

    A cyclist rides past a placard reading STOP TTIP CETA outside the EU Council headquarters ahead of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    French Constitutional Council Sees CETA as Compliant With State’s Basic Law
    While most of the agreement will apply to EU member states from now on, member state national parliaments must ratify the agreement before it can be fully enforced. Such a prospect is likely years away, as it took over four years for a trade deal with South Korea to be ratified by all EU countries.

    It may well be the UK secedes from the bloc before that comes to pass — until then, the provisional version of the agreement will operate in the country, but afterwards the UK will be shorn from the agreement entirely.

    ​However, its CETA-isolation is not likely to last long — the UK was one of the lead advocates of its implementation, and staunchly opposed to its critics in Brussels and other European capitals. Theresa May has also warmly welcomed its provisional implementation, and suggested a quick recreation of the deal once Britain departs the EU could serve as a model for post-Brexit trade.

    Weaker Hand

    Jean Blaylock, a policy officer at Global Justice Now, believes an independent trade deal between the UK and Canada post-Brexit won't exactly emulate CETA's provisions.

    Instead, it'll be an "even worse" deal, from the public's perspective, replete with many of the "worrying elements" of CETA that have not been implemented yet, or indeed won't ever be due to EU law.

    ​"In particular, it's almost certain a UK-specific version of CETA will enshrine corporate courts, which was one of the most alarming aspects for campaigners. Those have been put on hold in Europe because they were found to be incompatible with EU law. But the UK was one of the keenest proponents of corporate courts in the EU," Ms. Blaylock told Sputnik.

    "Corporate courts" effectively grant major businesses personhood, and the ability to sue governments for billions of dollars for policies, regulations and practices that damage corporate profits and business models — under a comparable treaty, Canada itself has been sued 26 times, primarily for trying to introducing better environmental regulation.

    If implemented, it would not merely be Canadian companies that could sue Westminster — major US multinationals that operate in the country could do likewise.

    On top of governmental support for the measure, Ms. Blaylock feels the UK would by definition have less bargaining power outside the 28-member bloc, and be "much more a rule taker" than giver, and be compelled to accept the demands of other countries. She also suggests official desperation to sign any and every deal with any country that offers one — in order to point to post-Brexit "successes" — could leave the country even more subservient to the wills of other treaty players. Either way, the UK is surely set to have "less bargaining power."

    "What's particularly worrying is parliament cannot prevent a trade deal — MPs simply won't be able to amend or stop a new CETA, as the UK's ratification processes are a formality. It's almost impossible to find a procedure through which to make an objection. Parliamentarians will have no say on the process, no right to information on the eventual deal, and no vote on it," Ms. Blaylock told Sputnik.

    Related:

    French Constitutional Council Sees CETA as Compliant With State’s Basic Law
    Croatian NGOs Calling for Public Debate on CETA Deal
    CETA: French MPs Want to Stop 'Anti-Democratic' Free Trade Deal
    Germany's Die Linke Party to Bring CETA Into Election Debate
    CETA Set For 'Tricky Journey' as MEPs Face Crunch Vote on EU-Canada Trade Deal
    French Lawmakers Refer CETA Trade Deal to Constitutional Court
    Tags:
    trade deal, Brexit, Brexit talks, Brexit 'deal or no deal', trade deals, corporate control, Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), European Union, Britain, Europe, Canada, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok