Merkel's Conservatives Leading With 37% Three Days Before Election - Poll

According to the GMS poll, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union bloc takes the lead among other German parties, gaining 37 percent of public support.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) is supported by 37 percent of the public, retaining a 15-percent lead over the Social Democratic Party (SPD) just days prior to the election, a survey showed Thursday.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov Experts Doubt Berlin's Ability to Respond to Potential Cyberthreat at Elections

According to the GMS poll, public support for the CDU/CSU decreased by 1 percent in two weeks, whereas support for its main rival, the SPD, remained the same at 22 percent.

The eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to finish third with 10 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and The Left party stand to get 9 percent each.

The poll was conducted on September 14-20 among 1,004 respondents.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for this Sunday.