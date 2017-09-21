Merkel's Conservatives Leading With 37% Three Days Before Election - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) is supported by 37 percent of the public, retaining a 15-percent lead over the Social Democratic Party (SPD) just days prior to the election, a survey showed Thursday.
The eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to finish third with 10 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and The Left party stand to get 9 percent each.
The poll was conducted on September 14-20 among 1,004 respondents.
Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for this Sunday.
