Register
12:27 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Member of the European Parliament, Florian Philippot

    French National Front's Philippot Quits Party Over Disagreement With Le Pen

    © AFP 2017/ PATRICK KOVARIK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12210

    Vice-president of the French National Front party Florian Philippot has left the party over disagreements with the party's head Marine Le Pen.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The closest aide to French National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen and the party's vice-president, Florian Philippot, announced on Thursday he would be quitting the party, which has been struggling to outline its new program after Le Pen's defeat in the presidential election.

    "They told me I was vice-president of nothing. Listen, I do not want to be ridiculed. I have never had the desire to do nothing, therefore, of course, I am quitting the National Front. I saw things evolving negatively during these past weeks. Maybe in this new project, I will not have my place, so pretexts were needed," Philippot told France 2 broadcaster.

    On Wednesday, Le Pen withdrew some certain responsibilities from Philippot, notably the strategy and communication portfolio, after he refused to abandon the presidency of his own political movement, The Patriots. The FN leader nevertheless kept him on as vice-president.

    When explaining her decision, Le Pen said it was because of Philippot's "refusal to resolve the conflict of interests caused by his double responsibilities as the National Front's vice-president, responsible for the party's strategy and communication, and his presidency in The Patriots political association."

    Philippot reacted to the decision by saying the party would "regret bitterly" and renounced the ongoing re-foundation of the National Front, calling it "a terrifying step back" on its political line.

    Undercover operative
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Cuckooed! How an Undercover MI5 Operative Helped Take Down the National Front
    Shortly before losing the second round of the presidential election, Le Pen said the party might be rethinking its position on abandoning the euro. Philippot created his own political movement within the National Front to protect this major point of the party's program.

    The divide within the National Front ultimately risks the party's ability to present itself as a major opposition force to French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Related:

    Philippines National Democratic Front Says CIA Working to Overthrow Duterte
    French National Front Party May Review Anti-Euro Stance After Elections' Results
    Macron’s Upcoming Address to Parliament Shows Arrogance – National Front Party
    Tags:
    French National Front Party, Florian Philippot, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok