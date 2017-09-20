Register
19:46 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Venice, Italy

    Millionaire British 'Princess' Found Living Rough in Italy

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 32520

    A UK-based charity that help track down a wealthy British "princess" missing for nearly two years in Italy believes the case will offer fresh hope to thousands of other families whose loved ones have mysteriously disappeared.

    A wealthy British princess Ariane Lak, who vanished in Italy nearly two years ago, has been found living in rough on the streets of Venice after losing her memory in a violent mugging.

    The Lucie Blackman Trust were approached by the family of Ariane Lak, who vanished from a hotel in Milan in January, 2015, to see if it could assist in the search.

    Earlier in September, it posted a further appeal on Facebook: "Ariane is still missing in Milan. Have you seen her? Can you help?" — not knowing a breakthrough was imminent as a private detective discovered her on Monday, September 18, living rough on the streets.

    Matthew Searle, chief executive of the Lucie Blackman Trust — which helps provide practical help to families of people missing, murdered or injured while abroad — admitted it gives them an enormous lift when this happens.

    "We are always delighted to hear of people being found after a period away — it does indeed give hope to families fearing the worst in similar situation. We have had cases where we have reunited families with people that have been missing in excess of ten years so such things are possible," Mr. Searle told Sputnik.

    The Trust chief confirmed social media played a huge part now in locating missing people, particularly overseas.

    "We have a huge network of supporters worldwide who share and display appeals for us in the actual area they are missing, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of those supporters, and to encourage people to follow us on Twitter — @MissingAbroad — and help us bring more families back together," he said.

    The 50-year-old Iranian-born woman — a descendant of the Qajari monarchy — was eventually discovered in Piazza Cesare Beccaria, a busy shopping area in the Italian city where she had been a rough-sleeper for many months.

    According to Italian media, the British citizen — a former graduate of Cambridge University — had been in a confused state, having apparently lost her memory following a violent mugging shortly after moving to Italy.

    After being told she had been found, family members immediately flew to Milan to be reunited with her and organize specialist care.

    Her family hired a private detective to assist in the search for Ariane, who Italian media described as being "a very well-paid film production manger thought to be a millionaire."

    He spent time mingling with the homeless in the city after her sister discovered the hotel in which she had been staying, Residence Di Coro/Di Corso in Milan had closed down in January, 2016.

    It was thought she had moved to another nearby hotel, but then disappeared without trace.

    Related:

    'Do You Remember?' Neuroscientists Revolutionize Understanding of Memory
    A Princess of Egypt: 3,700-Year-Old Tomb of Pharaoh’s Daughter Found
    Tags:
    memory loss, princess, missing, family, memory, Lucie Blackman Trust, Ariane Lak, Italy, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok