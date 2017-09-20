Part of Central London Blocked Off Over Security Alert

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK police said in a statement Wednesday that they had blocked off part of central London after a security alert.

"We are currently in attendance at Wilson Street (EC2) following a report of a suspicious package in the area… Cordons have been put in place at the junctions of Moorgate and South Place, Eldon Street and Blomfield Street, and Wilson Street and South Street," the statement read.

According to the police, they are investigating the alert that came in at 9:52 a.m. local time (08:52 GMT).

​"We would advise members of the public to avoid the area," the police added.

According to media reports, the London police have also evacuated some of the buildings near Liverpool Street and Moorgate areas.

​On September 15, an explosion occurred at the Parsons Green tube station in London, leaving dozens injured, but not killing anyone. UK police are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack. After the attack, the threat level in the United Kingdom was raised by the country's authorities from "severe" to "critical," which is the highest possible designation. However, it was subsequently lowered back to "severe," meaning that a terror attack is highly likely rather than imminent.