Two More People Arrested in Relation to London Tube Terrorist Attack

Five men are now in custody amid the investigation of the terrorist attack perpetrated at London's Parsons Green underground station on September 15.

The Metropolitan Police arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man in Wales this morning following the arrest of a 25-year-old man yesterday, law enforcement said on Wednesday.

"Detectives investigating the Parsons Green terrorist attack have made two further arrests in Wales this morning, Wednesday, 20 September… Searches at the two addresses in Newport are ongoing," the statement read.

Another two suspects had earlier been arrested.

The blast at Parson Green tube station in the UK capital last Friday left some 30 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.