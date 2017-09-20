Macron Would Be Happy to Visit Russia - French Ambassador

The French ambassador to Russia told RIA Novosti that the French president would be happy to visit Russia.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French President Emmanuel Macron would be happy to visit Russia, the leaders of the two countries will decide on the date of such visit, French ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann has said.

"The president of the republic would be happy to visit Russia on the invitation of president Putin," Bermann told RIA Novosti.

According to the diplomat, no decision on the issue has been taken yet.

"The decision regarding the date will be taken by the presidents of Russia and France," she added.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Macron to visit Russia after their talks in Versailles.