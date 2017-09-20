France Backs All Initiatives on Ukraine Leading to Positive Results - Ambassador

According to the French ambassador to Russia, France supports different initiatives on Ukraine that would lead to peace in the country.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – France is not opposed to other initiatives on Ukrainian reconciliation apart from the Normandy Format if they lead to positive results, French ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann has said commenting on the Russia-US Ukraine talks.

“We are committed to the Normandy format, but we are not opposed to other possibilities of negotiations process if they lead to positive results. These initiatives are complementary and may help reach certain results in the Normandy format,” she told RIA Novosti.

According to the ambassador, France believes that a UN peacekeeping mission should be deployed on the entire territory of Ukraine’s Donbass, but is ready to consider Russia’s proposals on the issue.

“We believe that this is an interesting proposal. It will be studied in the UN framework. We believe that this mission should be deployed to the whole of the Donbass territory, but we shall examine Russia’s proposal nevertheless,” she told RIA Novosti.

In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission in Donbass.