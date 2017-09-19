Register
19:31 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks with officials during an official ceremony at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand.

    Boris Johnson Denies Possibility of Resignation Over Brexit Differences With PM

    © REUTERS/ Nicolaci da Costa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (18)
    0 51 0 0

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday denies his possible resignation over Brexit disagreements with PM Theresa May concerning Brexit issues.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday refuted media reports claiming that he would resign from over disagreements with Prime Minister Theresa May amid the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

    Asked if he could resign, the UK foreign minister replied "no," according to the broadcaster.

    Brexit
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Brexit Negotiations Three Months On: No Progress, No Resolution, No Deal
    On Friday, Johnson published an article outlining his vision for Brexit, which was seen by some as an attempt to undermine May's authority. On Monday, Johnson, however, dismissed these claims as well, saying May was the drive of London's Brexit policy.

    Earlier in the day, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Johnson would resign if May was to pursue a post-Brexit relationship with the European Union similar to what the bloc has with Switzerland. According to the newspaper, Johnson told his friends he "could not live with" May advocating paying for access to the European Single Market.

    The Brexit negotiations officially started in June, and are due to be completed by late March 2019. During the talks, London and Brussels are set to discuss a number of issues, including, among others, EU citizens' rights, the financial settlement and the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The fourth round of talks is set to start next Monday, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

    Topic:
    'No Deal Better Than a Bad Deal'? Brexit Negotiations Underway (18)

    Related:

    Brexit Negotiations Three Months On: No Progress, No Resolution, No Deal
    Brexit 'Cliff Edge': UK Expats in the EU Face 'Really Serious' Pension Problem
    Boris Johnson Slammed for Claiming Brexit Will Help UK Save $475M Weekly
    After Brexit UK to Propose New Security Treaty With EU to Fight Terror
    Tags:
    resignation, Brexit, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok