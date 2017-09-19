Chechen Arrested in Hamburg on Suspicion of Daesh Membership

In Hamburg, a Russian citizen from Chechnya was detained on suspicion of being a member of Daesh (ISIS).

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Hamburg Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed on Tuesday to Sputnik that a Russian national was detained on suspicion of being a member of the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS).

"The Hamburg Prosecutor General’s Office is investing a 28-year-old Russian national of Chechen origin. He has been charged with membership in the Daesh terrorist group during his time in Syria," spokeswoman Nana Frombach said.

The spokeswoman added that the suspect had been apprehended by Bremen police on September 13 under a warrant issued by a Hamburg court on September 12. On September 14, a Hamburg court judge issued an arrest warrant.

"Since that time, he has been in pre-trial detention in Hamburg," Frombach specified.

The terror threat in Germany remains high following a series of attacks, including a July 28 knife attack in Hamburg, which left one person dead and seven others injured.