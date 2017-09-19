Register
16:29 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Greek Cypriot flag hangs during a memorial ceremony at the Tymvos of Makedonitissas in Nicosia, Cyprus.

    Cyprus Ready for Peace Talks Renewal Within UN Framework – Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2017/ Yiannis Kourtoglou
    Europe
    Get short URL
    184 0 0

    The permanent secretary of the Cyprian Foreign Ministry in an interview to Sputnik talked about the future of negotiations between Cyprus and Turkey.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nicosia is ready to resume the Cyprus settlement talks in case the negotiations are carried out under the aegis of the United Nations, the permanent secretary of the Cyprian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, adding that Turkey should relinquish its intervention rights on Cyprus.

    "In fact, we are not pulling any preconditions. The only thing we say is that those negotiations should take place within the framework, which was established by the [UN] secretary-general and should focus, as it was supposed to be in Switzerland, on security and guarantees. In other words, we expect Turkey to deliver on security and guarantees, which is the thorny issue that provoked the failure of the negotiations in Switzerland," Alexandros Zenon said.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a discussion on Turkey-US Strategic Partnership: Looking to the Future at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Cyprus Negotiations Cannot Last in Current Format Endlessly – Turkish FM
    The Cypriot official added that Turkey should be deprived of the right of intervention on Cyprus in case of a breakdown of constitutional order.

    "The right to intervene should be abolished because as long as they have the right they can bring as many troops as they wish within a few hours. Conditions [for the resumption of the Cyprus talks] are not yet there because of Turkey’s position on the resumption of negotiations. And it is our hope that Turkey modifies its position and there will be preconditions for resuming of the talks again in parameters established by [UN Secretary-General Antonio] Guterres and that we shall in a very constructive spirit consider what the United Nations will propose," the diplomat added.

    Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's northern part, later proclaiming the region the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains a military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.

    On July 7, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that a new round of the talks on the Cyprus dispute that took place in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana had ended with a failure of the parties to reach an agreement.

    Related:

    Cyprus and Gas: Turkey Might Launch 'Interference if NATO Takes the EU's Side'
    Turkey Vows to Respond to French Oil Giant Total's Drilling in Cyprus
    Greece Blames Turkey for Failure of Cyprus Reunification Talks
    Irking Turkey, Israel and Cyprus Begin Mountain Military Drills
    Tags:
    negotiations, settlement, Turkey, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok