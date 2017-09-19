Register
14:58 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Greece, Cyprus

    Anti-Russian Sanctions Inefficient – Cyprus Foreign Ministry

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia Responds to Western Sanctions (218)
    0 30 0 0

    The permanent secretary of the Cyprian Foreign Ministry considers that the EU policy of anti-Russia sanctions is inefficient. Moreover, up to him, Brussels should regard Moscow as the bloc's strategic partner.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU policy of anti-Russia sanctions is inefficient and Brussels should exert efforts aimed at keeping Moscow as the bloc's strategic partner, the permanent secretary of the Cyprian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

    "We have never considered that sanctions are an end in itself and, on the other hand, they have proved to be inefficient. Russia should be a strategic partner of the European Union on a number of international issues. These are important relationships. We have to think about it," Alexandros Zenon said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends an event that is honouring volunteers who help refugees, in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Anti-Russian Sanctions to Be Lifted When No Reason for Them Remains - Merkel
    The Cypriot official added that given the poor effect of the sanctions, the EU member states should seek contact with Russia and work out a political solution to the ongoing crisis in relations.

    "Certainly, for many years now the sanctions do not seem to have worked. They are detrimental for the economies of many EU member states. And we have to find ways how to keep channel of communication with the Russian authorities open and eventually come to a political solution, which will allow us to maintain these relationships with Russia because Russia is important on a number of international issues," the diplomat added.

    The EU has extended sanctions on Russian and Ukrainian individuals and legal entities by another six months on September 14.

    Despite the fact that several EU members have repeatedly voiced disapproval of anti-Russian sanctions policy and called for lifting them, which harm their states' trade with Russia, Brussels continues to prolong the restrictions on Moscow.

    Topic:
    Russia Responds to Western Sanctions (218)

    Related:

    Moscow Regrets Albania, Montenegro Backing EU Anti-Russian Sanctions
    'We Must Take Countermeasures': US Anti-Russian Sanctions Anger German Business
    German Businessman Launches Bundestag Petition to Lift Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Anti-Russian Sanctions Cost EU Economy $3.2Bln Per Month – UN Special Rapporteur
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, EU, Cyprus, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok