Register
04:21 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Auckland, New Zeland

    Flights Disrupted at New Zealand Airport Due to Fuel Pipe Leak

    © Flickr/ Harrison Gulliver
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    An airport in Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, has been canceling dozens of flights on Monday after a pipeline leak led to a severe shortage of jet fuel.

    Thousands of domestic and international passengers stuck in the country's largest airport after the sole source of jet fuel was apparently damaged by a farm digger on Thursday.

    A general view of the outside of the passenger terminal at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool, England
    © REUTERS/ Phil Noble/File
    Liverpool Airport Resumes Operation After Evacuation Over Suspicious Package
    The damaged pipeline carries jet fuel, petrol and diesel directly from the oil refinery at Marsden Point in Northland to Auckland.

    The leak reduced fuel supplies at the airport to 30% of normal capacity, with airlines now advised to carry enough fuel for return flights.

    Refining NZ spokesman has estimated it could take between 10 and 15 days to restore the fuel supply.

    The government of New Zealand said the country's defense force and government agencies will provide tankers and tank drivers to speed up the transportation of essential fuel to Auckland.

    "The defense force will also be…cancelling a major exercise with Singapore to preserve fuel, deferring non-essential training," said energy minister Judith Collins.

    But Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern condemned the government's lack of investment in key infrastructure saying it had known "for years" that there were risks to the security of supply of fuel into Auckland.

    "We just can't afford to cut corners on infrastructure," She said in a statement.

    Related:

    Jacinda Ardern Becomes Youngest Leader of New Zealand Labour Party - Reports
    New Zealand's Opposition Party Leader Resigns Shortly Before General Election
    New Zealand, South Korean Emissaries Talk North Korea Nuke Threat
    Tags:
    flights, pipeline, airport, Auckland, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok