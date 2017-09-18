Spanish Economy Minister Warns Catalonia Will Lose Up to 30% of GDP If Secedes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalonia’s gross domestic product (GDP) may decrease by up to 30 percent in case the region officially separates from Spain after an independence referendum, set for October, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said Monday.
"The GDP could fall between 25 and 30 percent, and unemployment would double," de Guindos told Radio Cope.
On September 6, Catalonia’s Parliament passed a bill enabling an independence referendum to be held on October 1. The Spanish government called the bill illegal and challenged the legislation in the Constitutional Court. The next day, Spain's Constitutional Court suspended the Catalan law on referendum. The Catalan authorities vowed to hold the referendum despite the Court's ruling.
All comments
Show new comments (0)