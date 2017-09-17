Register
01:04 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Police officers at Marseille, southern France

    Four US Tourists Injured in Acid Attack in France's Marseille

    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Europe
    Get short URL
    223521

    A mentally ill woman sprayed four American tourists with hydrochloric acid in the face at the Saint-Charles railway station in Marseille, France.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four US tourists have been injured in an acid attack at the Saint-Charles railway station in France's southern city of Marseille, local media reported Sunday.

    According to the La Provence newspaper, the perpetrator, a 41-year-old woman, was immediately arrested by the local police and placed under custody. The news outlet reported that the attacker suffered from a mental condition and had a minor criminal record.

    A white sheet is erected as a body of a victim is evacuated to a waiting ambulance while French forensic police officer search the site following a car crash on August 21, 2017, in the southern Mediterranean city of Marseille
    © AFP 2017/ Boris Horvat
    Marseille Car Attacker Mentally Ill, Examination Results Reportedly Confirm
    The four victims, all in their twenties, were sent to hospital. Two other members of the tourist group were not physically affected by the chemical, which appeared to be hydrochloric acid, but were treated with a shock.

    The news outlet added, citing police sources, that shortly after the attack the perpetrator showed pictures of herself with burns, however, she was not screaming out any terrorist slogans during the assault.

    Local firefighter service sent four vehicles and fourteen officers to the scene, the newspaper reported.

    Related:

    Unidentified Man Reportedly Stabs Three Pedestrians in Marseilles
    Car Rams Into Two Bus Shelters in French City of Marseille: One Dead
    Train Traffic on Line Paris-Marseille Suspended Due to Forest Fires – Reports
    Police Find Explosive Substance After Two Terror Suspects Detained in Marseille
    Some 100 Policemen in Marseille Protest Against Violent Attack on Law Enforcers
    Shooting in French City of Marseille Leaves Two People Dead
    Tags:
    acid attacks, Marseille, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok