Four US Tourists Injured in Acid Attack in France's Marseille

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four US tourists have been injured in an acid attack at the Saint-Charles railway station in France's southern city of Marseille, local media reported Sunday.
According to the La Provence newspaper, the perpetrator, a 41-year-old woman, was immediately arrested by the local police and placed under custody. The news outlet reported that the attacker suffered from a mental condition and had a minor criminal record.
The news outlet added, citing police sources, that shortly after the attack the perpetrator showed pictures of herself with burns, however, she was not screaming out any terrorist slogans during the assault.
Local firefighter service sent four vehicles and fourteen officers to the scene, the newspaper reported.
