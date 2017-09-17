Register
20:31 GMT +317 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.

    EU Plan to Hike Taxes on Internet Giants Meets Resistance

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 1410

    Digital multinationals, such as Google and Facebook, have notoriously underpaid taxes in the EU over the past several years, and now the bloc is seeking to bring tax levels in line with its internal corporate tax framework.

    Kristian Rouz – The EU authorities have been considering bringing the taxation on internet companies – such as Google and Amazon – in line with the corporate tax levels, despite the fact such companies are based outside of the EU. Brussels is citing the high revenues these companies are extracting from their access to the EU market, compared to the very low – below 1 percent – taxes they contribute to the EU budget.

    Soldiers carrying the EU flag
    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    Creation of EU's Defense Union 'Ambitious Response' to Brexit Challenges
    However, these plans are meeting stiff resistance, especially in Ireland. Whilst the EU officials say the likes of Google and Apple should pay up to 20 percent tax on their EU operation, Ireland has long benefitted from its low-tax environment, fostering its stunning pace of economic growth.

    France wants internet companies to pay taxes on their total turnover in the bloc, but the smaller EU member-states say such a move would have negative enormous economic consequences.

    Earlier this year, Ireland refused to collect billions of euros in taxes on Apple, which the EU accused of underpaying taxes last year.

    Big Ben
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK Economy Faces Murky Growth Predictions Again as EU Talks Falter
    The Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe cited “the very, very considerable difficulties in the taxation of this sector” as his country’s reluctance to seek higher tax revenue collection from Internet multinationals. He also expressed skepticism over the possible ways of implementation of the French-proposed measures.

    The EU finance ministers met in Tallinn over the weekend, and Germany, Italy, and Spain, among 10 member-states, backed the French initiative. Eight others, led by Ireland and including Luxembourg and Denmark, have objections.

    The EU’s standard taxation practices have failed to apply to digital multinationals, who subsequently are paying an almost-zero rate tax on their multibillion-dollar operations. Whilst some European countries are lacking budget revenues and struggling with high debt-to-GDP ratios, the idea of higher taxation on Internet giants is appealing, especially given that they oftentimes compete with their European peers who pay proper corporate tax, thus losing out in the competition.

    “We should be very careful,” the Danish Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said, adding that higher levels of taxation might result in Internet companies closing down their operations in Europe.

    “I’m always skeptical about new taxes and I think that Europe is taxed heavily enough,” Jensen added. The Internet companies are “the future,” according to the Danish Finance Minister.

    The opponents of higher taxation say a global regulatory agreement is needed in order to make this initiative viable, and such an accord would require cooperation from the US, Russia, and China.

    The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    EU's 'Absurd' Policy on Russian Gas Damages European Energy Security
    The European Commission is seeking to find a common platform amongst the EU members on the issue by the end of the year. EU officials are also exploring other ways to bring the taxation levels on the digital multinationals in line with the corporate tax levels at home.

    Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said the EU can reach an internal compromise solution in order to pass it on to the OECD for review. Subsequently, a global regulatory framework might be achieved, which would be a comprehensive solution.

    France, however, insists that the European interests must be put first. The French officials will be visiting their colleagues from the countries opposed to the tax in the coming weeks. A new EU meeting on the matter is scheduled for October and will be held in Luxembourg, and the bloc expects to reach a consensus by December.

    Related:

    East Europe Can Sleep Easily as Russia Prepares for Zapad Drills – Russian MoD
    European Artists Organize Symposium Alongside North Koreans for First Time
    Creation of EU's Defense Union 'Ambitious Response' to Brexit Challenges
    Tags:
    taxation, Google, Amazon, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok