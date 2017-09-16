London's Fulham Broadway Station Reopens After Evacuation

The Fulham Broadway station of London's tube has been reopened after evacuation over "security alert" on Saturday, the Transport for London (TfL) said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — he TfL wrote on Twitter that the trains are "stopping as normal" at the station.

Fulham Broadway station — Now fully open and trains are stopping as normal. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) 16 сентября 2017 г.

The Fulham Broadway was closed and evacuated earlier in the day over "security alert." Trains were running without stopping at the station.

Also on Saturday, police arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the bombing at London's Parsons Green tube station, which is next to Fulham Broadway.

An explosion hit the Parsons Green on Friday, leaving 29 people wounded. London's police said they regarded the blast as a terrorist attack. Daesh (IS, banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast. Following the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May raised the national threat level to " critical ."

The London bombing is the third terrorist attack in the British capital thus far in 2017. In June, a trio of Daesh-associated Islamic extremists conducted a van-ramming attack on London bridge, killing eight before being shot dead by police.