London's Fulham Broadway Subway Station Evacuated Amid Security Threat - Reports

London's Fulham Broadway station was evacuated over "security alert" on Saturday a day after bombing at the Parsons Green station.

The trains are running bypassing the station, according to local reports.

Fulham Broadway evacuated following security threat raised. Police on the scene in number with a dog section in tow#fulhambroadway pic.twitter.com/0JW9eHodyD — Rory MacLeod (@macleodra) 16 сентября 2017 г.

Fulham Broadway Tube Station (1 stop from Parsons Green) evacuated due to secuity alert. Police on the scene… pic.twitter.com/7gl3l7lCLc — Kenny Given (@Kennygiven1981) 16 сентября 2017 г.

Doubt anyone much will see this as I'm suspended but the police have just evacuated us from Fulham Broadway — a mile from Parsons Green pic.twitter.com/Jz8sqSCS0j — ShutTheFuckUp, Donny (@putinscyberarmy) 16 сентября 2017 г.

The District line's Twitter account said that the station was closed due to "security alert."

Fulham Broadway station — Closed while we respond to a security alert. — District line (@districtline) 16 сентября 2017 г.

The Metropolitan police said the station will be reopened after the alert is lifted.

#FulhamBroadway cinema & stn expected to reopen shortly following security alert. Not deemed suspicious. Thanks for your patience — HammFul MPS (@MPSHammFul) 16 сентября 2017 г.

On Friday, an explosion, most likely involving an improvised explosive device, hit the tube station, causing passengers' facial burns. London's police said that they regarded the blast as a "terrorist incident."