Czech Foreign Minister Hurt in Car Crash

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek was airlifted to hospital with a head injury on Friday evening after his chauffeur-driven car was caught in a pile-up in the country's southeast, the ministry said.

"As a result of the accident, the foreign minister was injured and promptly transferred to the Brno hospital. He suffered a head injury but his condition is good. He has already been discharged into home care," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry said Czech police were looking into the circumstances of the accident. Police said the minister’s Audi and an accompanying car were involved in the collision. Six people required medical assistance.

Zaoralek, who heads the Czech Republic’s Social Democratic Party, spent this Friday campaigning in the South Moravian Region ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections.