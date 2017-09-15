UK Police Strike Back at Trump's 'Unhelpful Response' to London Tube Attack

London police have slammed Trump's response to the "terrorist incident" in the British capital.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's response to attack in London is an unhelpful speculation, London's Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in an interview on Friday.

"Pure speculation, given we don’t know who is involved… Any speculation is unhelpful," the spokesperson told CNN.

Nick Timothy, former chief of staff to UK Prime Minister Theresa May, echoed the sentiment, saying such response from the leader of an allied nation and intelligence partner is not helpful.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in a series of tweets that perpetrators of the explosion in London subway are "loser terrorists" who are "under the sight of Scotland Yard." He also said that terrorists should be "cut off" from the Internet and calling for a "far larger travel ban" in the US.

Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device detonated at the Parsons Green subway station in London. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour; 22 people were hospitalized for non-dangerous wounds. The police are treating the incident as a "terrorist incident."