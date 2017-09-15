'Allahu Akbar'-Shouting Man Injures Two Women With Hammer in France

A black-clothed attacker shouting 'Allahu Akbar' assaulted two women in the center of Chalon-sur-Saône to the north of Lyon, according to the Saône and Loire Prefecture. The victims are in critical condition.

The attacker, who could be mentally unstable, according to a source close to the investigation, has left the scene, Le Journal said. A manhunt is underway. The incidents took place just after a person armed with a knife attacked a soldier from the Sentinel operation patrolling the Châtelet metro station in Paris, which became the seventh such incident since the Sentinelle anti-terror operation had begun after terrorist attacks in France in 2015.