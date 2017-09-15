UK Police Arrest Knife-Wielding Man Near Birmingham Railway Station (VIDEO)

On the same day a London underground station was rocked by an explosion of an IED, UK police have arrested a knife-wielding man near a railway station in Birmingham.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK police announced on Friday that a person armed with a knife was arrested during an operation near a railway station in the city of Birmingham in England’s West Midlands region.

The man was arrested outside a HSBC bank near Birmingham New Street station, Birmingham Mail news outlet reported citing the British Transport Police spokesperson.

"Officers were initially responding to a call regarding a concern for welfare outside the station, when a man was seen with a knife, he was subsequently arrested on possession of bladed article and has been taken to hospital. The incident is believed to be drug related," the spokesperson said as quoted by the media.

A video has emerged on social media, showing the man lying on the ground while a police officer tased him. Attention: this footage is graphic.

BREAKING: Officers from British Transport Police have arrested a man after he was reportedly wielding a knife on New Street. pic.twitter.com/mvFpOJkJXZ — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) 15 сентября 2017 г.

The incident comes the same day as an improvised explosive device detonated at the Parsons Green subway station in London. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour; 22 people were hospitalized for non-dangerous wounds. The police are treating the incident as a "terrorist incident."