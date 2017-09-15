Register
18:22 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) at the Chateau de Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countyies in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017

    Putin Urges Macron to Support Russian Initiative to Deploy UN Mission in Donbass

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 36 0 0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call discussed the Ukrainian crisis, implementation of the Minsk agreements, deployment of UN peacekeepers in Donbass among other global issues.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin called on French President Emmanuel Macron to support Russia's initiative on the establishment of a UN mission to protect the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) in the southeast of Ukraine, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

    "The developments in the Ukrainian crisis have also been discussed. [They] have noted the importance of the conflicting parties' full and scrupulous implementation of the agreements reached, including so-called 'school ceasefire,' agreed by the contact group and brokered by leaders of Normandy Four member states. Vladimir Putin called on Emmanuel Macron to support Russia's initiative on the establishment of the UN mission to protect the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in the southeast of Ukraine," the press release read.

    Batkivshchyna Party presents 3 million signatures in support of referendum on Ukraine's accession to NATO
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Ukraine in NATO Would 'Destroy Entire European Security System'

    The two leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation on bilateral and global issues.

    "It was agreed to intensify contacts on international and bilateral agenda, at the top and other levels," the press release read.

    In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for the idea of sending lightly armed peacekeepers to Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission in Donbass. He stressed that the peacekeepers should operate only along the front line.

    However, Kyiv insisted that the mission should patrol the whole conflict zone including the Ukranian-Russian border.

    Putin also said the issue should be decided in direct contact with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he was ready to discuss the deployment of such a mission in the region, albeit without Russia's participation, with the UN Security Council. He also stressed that Kiev would not coordinate the parameters for UN peacekeepers' work in Donbass with local militias. Kiev and Moscow prepared separate draft resolutions for the UN Security Council on peacekeepers in the Donbass region.

    North Korea

    Both Leaders also condemned Pyongyang's provocative actions and agreed on the inadmissibility of further escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    "In the context of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the leaders have firmly condemned the provocative actions made by the DPRK, which flagrantly violate the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. Such actions contradict the principles of global non-proliferation and pose a serious threat to regional peace and security," the statement said.

    "The heads of the states agreed that further escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, that could lead to irreparable consequences, was unacceptable, and that the settlement of this extremely complicated situation should be achieved only through political and diplomatic means, via the resumption of direct negotiations," the statement read.

    Context Countdown
    Erdogan’s S-400s, Abe-Modi Summit, North Korean Sanctions

    The North fired what appears to be a medium-range ballistic missile far out into the Pacific on Friday morning. The missile flew over Japan. Following the North's missile test, South Korea, Japan and the United States called for an emergency UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting for this afternoon.

    South Korea has already reacted to the issue by firing two Hyunmoo-2 missiles from a site near the inter-Korean border six minutes after Pyongyang's shot. One of Seoul's missiles "accurately hit" a simulated target in the East Sea some 250 kilometers away, according to a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official. The other fell into water during the initial stage of the flight.

    The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reports that American and South Korean personnel are currently investigating the details of the launch.

    The new North Korean missile launch came just days after the UN Security Council approved sanctions against Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear program. On September 3, the North conducted it's most powerful ever nuclear test, which many believe to be an H-bomb.    

    Tags:
    UN peacekeepers, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Donbass, Ukraine, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok