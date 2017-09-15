Search for Perpetrator of London Tube Blast Underway - Mayor

Security measures have been increased across the UK capital, the security services are making fast-time inquiries to establish who was responsible for the blast at Parsons Green station.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK authorities are actively searching for the perpetrator of a blast at Parsons Green station in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Friday.

The explosion occurred earlier on Friday. London's police said they regarded the blast as a "terrorist incident."

"There is a manhunt underway as we speak… The police and security services are following all lines of inquiry," Khan told LBC broadcaster.

​The mayor added that Londoners would "see in the course of today and the next few days an enhanced police presence not simply in the public transport network but also across London."

​"There will also be additional [Transport for London] staff wearing hi-vis, not simply to reassure Londoners, but to make sure we are all doing our bit to stay vigilant," Khan pointed out.

The United Kingdom's Metropolitan Police have also reported about counter-terrorist forces trying to establish the identity of those responsible for the explosion.

Counter Terrorism detectives are making fast-time inquiries to establish who was responsible for the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 15 сентября 2017 г.

​According to the police, the incident was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device, which was currently being inspected.

We believe the fire at #ParsonsGreen tube station was caused by the detonation of an improvised device, which is being forensically examined — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 15 сентября 2017 г.

​Earlier on Friday, the UK National Health Service (NHS) said in a statement that 18 individuals were delivered to London hospitals after the incident while four others admitted themselves for care. According to Khan, those wounded sustained no serious or life-threatening injuries.