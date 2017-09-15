Register
18:22 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 file photo of Bjarni Benediktsson of The Independence Party gesturing after the first results of the election in Reykjavik, Iceland.

    Iceland in Disarray Over Pedophile Scandal but Otherwise 'Winning in Many Ways'

    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    119730

    A scandal involving a convicted child rapist's links to Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson has triggered the collapse of Iceland's ruling coalition.

    Iceland has been thrown into deep political turmoil after the Bright Future party announced on Friday, September 15 it is withdrawing from the three-party (Independence Party, Bright Future Party, Reform Party) coalition which has only been in office for nine months.

    Party leaders took the dramatic decision to quit the center-right government after it emerged Mr. Benediktsson's father had written a letter recommending a convicted pedophile's name be cleared.

    Bjarni Benediktsson of the Independence Party votes during the parliamentary election in Kopavogur, Iceland October 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Geirix
    Bjarni Benediktsson of the Independence Party votes during the parliamentary election in Kopavogur, Iceland October 29, 2016.

    Under Icelandic law convicts can have their "honor restored" and criminal records wiped, provided they receive two letters of recommendation.

    Now it has been revealed that the PM's father Benedikt Sveinsson provided secret backing for Hjalti Sigurjon Hauksson who was convicted of raping his stepdaughter almost every day for 12 years.

    Mr. Benediktsson was made aware of this in July but his government initially refused to reveal the identity of the backer, leading to accusations of an attempted cover up. Ottarr Proppe, party leader of Bright Future, said this was a "serious breach of trust."

    "That goes against our policies here at Bright Future on transparency and a good way of working," he said. 

    Magnus Sveinn Helgason, managing editor of Iceland Magazine, told Sputnik the affair could eventually result in a major shake-up of the political scene in Iceland. 

    "The prime minister has said nothing, so far, of his intentions. He may try to continue or he could decide to call an election, we don't know. Ironically it comes at a time when our economy is doing great, having grown by 7.4 percent this year, and unemployment is just one percent. But while we are winning in many ways, the government is rocked by another scandal. It is all extremely strange."

    Suspicion Towards Politicians 

    With the coalition's position already fragile with only a single seat majority, the exit of the Bright Future and its support has thrown the Icelandic government into disarray. 

    Iceland's Central Bank governor Mar Gudmundsson (L to R), Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, Finance minister Benedikt Johannesson attend a news conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, March 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Geirix
    Iceland Considers Abandoning Freely Floating Currency
    It is yet unclear what PM Benediktsson will propose — whether he will attempt to continue leading with a minority government or call a snap general election.

    Recent opinion polls, Mr. Helgasson, explained, suggest the Conservative Independence Party led by Benediktsson has lost substantial public support falling to just 22 percent. Satisfaction with the Bright Future party —  who arrived with the promise to clean-up Icelandic politics  — has also dipped recently.

    The populist Progressive Party are performing strongly at the moment in the polls as immigration and asylum seekers are seen as major issues in Iceland — so, it could prove extremely interesting if an election is called, he added. 

    "Since the economic crash of 2008 there has been a lot of suspicion towards politicians and a huge onus on honesty."

    Meanwhile this latest scandal is not the first time Bjarni Benediktsson has been in the spotlight, having been implicated in the Panama Papers furor that brought the previous government down in 2016. 

    Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann/Files
    Year in Review: Iceland’s Prime Minister Forced to Resign

    In a statement released on Thursday, September 14, Mr. Sveinsson apologized for writing the letter of recommendation, saying that Hauksson had brought him an already drafted letter which he signed.

    "I have never considered the restored honor as anything except a legal procedure making it possible for convicted criminals to regain some civil rights. I did not think of it as something that would justify Hjalti's position towards his victim. I told Hjalti to face his action and to repent," Mr. Sveinsson said. 

    Related:

    Iceland Considers Abandoning Freely Floating Currency
    Iceland Lifts Capital Controls to Prevent Boom-Bust Cycle in Economy
    Year in Review: Iceland’s Prime Minister Forced to Resign
    Tags:
    pedophile, Panama Papers, political parties, crisis, government, scandal, Bjarni Benediktsson, Europe, Iceland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok