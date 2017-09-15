German Government Concerned Over Incident in London Tube

The German government expressed concern over the London tube explosion that had occurred earlier this day.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The German government is concerned over the London tube terrorist attack, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Martin Schaefer said.

"Regarding the information that we have received about the incident in the London tube, on behalf of the government I would like to say that we are very concerned with what is happening there," Schaefer told at a briefing.

The spokesman stressed that the German government stood with its partner.

Earlier in the day, the explosion hit the Parsons Green tube station. London's police said they regarded the blast as a "terrorist incident." The National Health Service (NHS) England said that 22 people were hospitalized after the explosion.