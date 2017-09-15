Russia Has No Plans to Cease Donbass Humanitarian Assistance - Kremlin

The Kremlin spokesman told reporters that Russia wasn't planning to cease humanitarian aid for Donbass.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will not cease humanitarian aid for Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region now and in the future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"There are no such plans that Russia will cease humanitarian aid for the residents of Donbass, neither now nor in the future," Peskov told reporters.

"Taking into account the humanitarian situation, Russia will continue to take care of these people, who have been isolated in their own country as a result of the civil war," Peskov added.

The spokesman, however, refused to provide details on the sums spent by the Russian government on aid to Donbass.

On Thursday, Russian media reported that the government intended to cease humanitarian assistance for Donbass in favor of financing projects in the Republic of Crimea and Kaliningrad region.

Russia has been delivering humanitarian aid to Donbass since 2014. Within this period, Russia's Emergencies Ministry delivered about 69,500 tons of aid to the region.