Muslim Man Attacks French Sentinel Soldier With Knife

A man armed with a knife attacked a soldier from the Sentinel operation patrolling the Châtelet metro station in Paris. The encounter occurred on Friday around 6:30 a.m. local time, according to the prefecture police. No one was hurt.

According to information from local media sources, citing the police services, the assailant, quickly neutralized by the soldier, was shouting remarks referring to Allah.

The Sentinelle is a French military operation designed to deploy additional police and gendarmerie forces in the country after the January 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. The purpose of the operation is to protect the country's sensitive facilities from terrorism.

Un militaire de la force sentinelle attaqué au couteau à la station Leshalles à paris https://t.co/QaaJjPMRuf via @LesNews pic.twitter.com/6sIHYOn9HF — Liveuamap Français (@liveuamapfr) 15 сентября 2017 г.​

​Emmanuel Macron announced on July 13 that Sentinelle operation would be "reviewed in depth" in order to increase its "effectiveness" and adapt to "the evolution of the threat".

Un militaire de Sentinelle agressé à la station Châtelet de Parishttps://t.co/A7O6M40zqi pic.twitter.com/J9HQIFoKwi — BFMTV (@BFMTV) 15 сентября 2017 г.

​The operation has been widely criticized, some consider it ineffective, or even a target of Islamist attacks, but reassuring for the population according to others.

Recently a man, shouting "Allahu Akbar", attacked pedestrians in the southern French city of Toulouse, injuring at least seven people.

The terror threat level is currently elevated in France, which has seen a number of terrorist attacks over recent months. On August 9, a ramming attack on soldiers took place in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.