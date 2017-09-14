Erdogan Spokesman Slams Juncker's Remarks on Turkish EU Accession

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The European Union's recent statements are evidence that it is moving away from its own values, Turkish Presidential Press Secretary Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday, commenting on remarks made by the European Commission president concerning the relations between Turkey and the 28-member bloc.
"[Juncker] should be careful with such statements… It is not Turkey that has been stepping away from Europe, but EU [which has been] moving away from its own values with its statements and growth of xenophobia and Islamophobia. Europe should analyze its internal situation," Kalin told reporters.
In May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Europe for discrimination, cultural racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia, adding that these tendencies resulted in the deterioration of relations between Ankara and Brussels.
