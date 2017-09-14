US Military Equipment Worth $56,000 Stolen in Poland Day After it Arrives

Just a day after US troops and hardware arrived in Poland for the deployment in eastern Europe, some military equipment has been stolen from a railway container in the country's west.

WARSAW (Sputnik) — US military equipment worth a combined 200,000 zloty ($56,000) was stolen from a railway container in the town of Zagan in western Poland, RMF radio station reported citing the prosecutor’s office.

The container was not transporting arms, ammunition or explosives, but did contain specialized advanced military equipment.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Wroclaw prosecutor's office and the Military Gendarmerie.

The incident took place just one day after US troops and military equipment arrived in the city of Gdansk, Poland, for the deployment in eastern Europe. The vehicles that arrived in Poland include 87 M1 Abrams tanks, 103 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 18 Paladin self-propelled Howitzers, along with other trucks and equipment, according to the Defense Department.

&lt;br&gt;

#Military equipment arrives in Poland. This is one step towards closer Polish-American friendship! — NewJerseyLibertarian (@TMruczinski) 14 сентября 2017 г.

Operation Atlantic Resolve was launched to boost NATO's military presence in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland following the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 with the Western countries using alleged Russian interference in Ukrainian affairs as a pretext.