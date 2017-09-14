Over 100 Passengers of Istanbul-Bound Plane Evacuated in Germany Over Bomb Scare

The German federal police reported Thursday, that passengers of the Turkish Airlines airplane were evacuated at Cologne Bonn Airport over a bomb threat.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Passengers of the Turkish Airlines airplane were evacuated at Germany's Cologne Bonn Airport over a bomb threat on Thursday, the German federal police said.

Cologne/Bonn airport orders evacuation of Turkish Airlines flight after threat https://t.co/UvJvCyD5Ej #DSNEurope — D S N 🔴 (@DannyShookNews) 14 сентября 2017 г.

​The plane with 111 passengers on board was already on the runway ready to depart for Istanbul when a call about an explosive device on board was received. The flight was canceled. The passengers were taken back to an airport terminal.

At the moment, police officers are checking the aircraft.