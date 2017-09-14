UK Killer Who Murdered Teenager for Sexual Thrill Jailed for 31 Years

An Englishman who ambushed a teenage student as she walked home from college near Manchester and murdered her for a sexual thrill has been jailed for life. Mark Buckley claimed to have no memory of the incident but detectives say it was sexually motivated.

Mark Buckley, 52, was told on Thursday, September 14, he would have to spend at least 31 years in prison for the murder of Ellen Higginbottom, 18.

​Ellen was left for dead in a field near Orrell Water Park in Wigan in June this year.

"This is a terrible case, he knows it. He knows he may well never see the light of day again," said Buckley's lawyer, Michael Hayton QC.

After killing Ellen, Buckley stole her laptop and mobile phone and sold the phone to a friend for £40 (US$53).

Judge David Stockdale QC said the facts of the case were "frankly chilling."

"It was as cowardly and callous as it was brutal. She would have had no idea the assault was coming. She simply didn't stand a chance," Judge Stockdale told Buckley, who showed no emotion as he was taking down to the cells.

​​Buckley admitted murder at a hearing last month and Neil Fryman, prosecuting, said the killing was sexually motivated and premeditated.

Ellen's family said the psychology student, who failed to return home after studying at Winstanley College on June 16, loved animals.

Buckley committed the murder after losing his job and being dumped by his girlfriend. He had been taking medication for depression and anxiety and claimed to have limited memory of what happened on the day.

​Mr. Hayton says Buckley wanted to apologize to Ellen's family for the "horrific" murder.

"She made the world a better place with pretty much everything she said and everything she did," said Ellen's father Mike.

"To have all that taken away from her in such a pointless and idiotic fashion fills us with an anger and resentment that does not represent who we want to be," he said.

"Buckley callously killed Ellen in broad daylight. He attacked her in the most brutal way as she was walking around Orrell Water Park before going to meet her friends who were taking their exams," said Detective Superintendent Howard Millington.

"I am glad Buckley will now be spending many years behind bars to contemplate the young life that he has stolen away," he added.