Register
17:27 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Murder

    UK Killer Who Murdered Teenager for Sexual Thrill Jailed for 31 Years

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 86 0 0

    An Englishman who ambushed a teenage student as she walked home from college near Manchester and murdered her for a sexual thrill has been jailed for life. Mark Buckley claimed to have no memory of the incident but detectives say it was sexually motivated.

    An Englishman who ambushed a teenage student as she walked home from college near Manchester and stabbed her to death has been jailed for life.

    Mark Buckley, 52, was told on Thursday, September 14, he would have to spend at least 31 years in prison for the murder of Ellen Higginbottom, 18.

    ​Ellen was left for dead in a field near Orrell Water Park in Wigan in June this year. 

    "This is a terrible case, he knows it. He knows he may well never see the light of day again," said Buckley's lawyer, Michael Hayton QC.

    After killing Ellen, Buckley stole her laptop and mobile phone and sold the phone to a friend for £40 (US$53).

    Ellen Higginbottom, who was murdered in June, is seen cuddling up to an animal
    © Photo: Greater Manchester Police
    Ellen Higginbottom
    Judge David Stockdale QC said the facts of the case were "frankly chilling."

    "It was as cowardly and callous as it was brutal. She would have had no idea the assault was coming. She simply didn't stand a chance," Judge Stockdale told Buckley, who showed no emotion as he was taking down to the cells.

    ​​Buckley admitted murder at a hearing last month and Neil Fryman, prosecuting, said the killing was sexually motivated and premeditated.

    Ellen's family said the psychology student, who failed to return home after studying at Winstanley College on June 16, loved animals.

    Buckley committed the murder after losing his job and being dumped by his girlfriend. He had been taking medication for depression and anxiety and claimed to have limited memory of what happened on the day.

    ​Mr. Hayton says Buckley wanted to apologize to Ellen's family for the "horrific" murder.

    "She made the world a better place with pretty much everything she said and everything she did," said Ellen's father Mike.

    "To have all that taken away from her in such a pointless and idiotic fashion fills us with an anger and resentment that does not represent who we want to be," he said.

    "Buckley callously killed Ellen in broad daylight. He attacked her in the most brutal way as she was walking around Orrell Water Park before going to meet her friends who were taking their exams," said Detective Superintendent Howard Millington.

    "I am glad Buckley will now be spending many years behind bars to contemplate the young life that he has stolen away," he added.

    ​​Dean Speakman and Vicki Calland, who admitted buying items which had been stolen from Ellen, have pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced later this year.

    Related:

    Murder of Secular Journalist Highlights Rise of Hindu Extremists in India
    Refugee Rape and Murder Trial Raises Vetting Questions About German Migrants
    Five Men Acquitted of Benazir Bhutto Murder Nine Years After Trial Begins
    Swedish Police Confirm Officer Injured Investigating Attempted Murder
    Tags:
    jail, killer, murder, teenager, police, Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire, Manchester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok