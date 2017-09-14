Sweden Democrats Call for No-Confidence Vote Against Lofven Over IT-Scandal

The Swedish parliament reports that Democrats party calls for no-confidence vote against the country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over data breach scandal.

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Sweden Democrats party filed a proposal to hold a parliamentary no-confidence vote against the country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over his handling of a data breach scandal, the Swedish parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Thirty-eight lawmakers appealed to Riksdag with a request to hold a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven," the statement read.

According to the statement, the voting is scheduled for Friday.

At least 175 Swedish lawmakers should support Sweden Democrats' request for the vote of no-confidence to be held.

In July, Swedish media reported that sensitive information, such as confidential police databases and data about vehicles registered in the country, including those used by the military, had become available to foreign IT workers after the Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) outsourced its IT maintenance to IBM in 2015. Maria Agren, the then-head of Transportstyrelsen who made the decision, was fired in January this year, although at that time the public was not informed about the possible risks involved.