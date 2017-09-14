Register
05:39 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

    Sweden Democrats Call for No-Confidence Vote Against Lofven Over IT-Scandal

    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8710

    The Swedish parliament reports that Democrats party calls for no-confidence vote against the country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over data breach scandal.

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Sweden Democrats party filed a proposal to hold a parliamentary no-confidence vote against the country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over his handling of a data breach scandal, the Swedish parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "Thirty-eight lawmakers appealed to Riksdag with a request to hold a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven," the statement read.

    According to the statement, the voting is scheduled for Friday.

    A migrant checks a map of Sweden after arriving at Malmo train station in Sweden September 10, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Ola Torkelsson/TT News Agency
    Sweden's PM Lofven Calls for Urgent Review of Asylum Policies
    At least 175 Swedish lawmakers should support Sweden Democrats' request for the vote of no-confidence to be held.

    In July, Swedish media reported that sensitive information, such as confidential police databases and data about vehicles registered in the country, including those used by the military, had become available to foreign IT workers after the Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) outsourced its IT maintenance to IBM in 2015. Maria Agren, the then-head of Transportstyrelsen who made the decision, was fired in January this year, although at that time the public was not informed about the possible risks involved.

    Related:

    Protests Burst Out As Sweden Embarks on Largest Drills Since Cold War's End
    Swedes Disturbed by 'Neo-Nazi' March Near Synagogue on Jewish Holiday
    Hospital Staff Fear for Their Lives Amid Sweden's 'Bloody Summer'
    Swedish Migration Board Staff Bedeviled By Death Threats From Angry Applicants
    Sweden Upping Its Ability to Chase Submarines Amid Two Major Baltic Exercises
    Swedish Politician Slams Church for Islamization, Likens Quran to 'Mein Kampf'
    Tags:
    no-confidence vote, Stefan Lofven, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok