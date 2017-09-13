Register
00:25 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Soldiers carrying the EU flag

    Creation of EU's Defense Union 'Ambitious Response' to Brexit Challenges

    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    Europe
    Get short URL
    118511

    A proposal to create a European defense union by 2025 is "an ambitious response" to challenges and opportunities created by Brexit, an economics professor at the University of Sussex, Dr. Peter Holmes, said, commenting on a statement by the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, about the necessity to enhance EU defense forces.

    The decision to establish a common European defense union means deeper integration and may go beyond the military sphere, Holmes told Sputnik.

    "It may go further than member states are willing to agree," the expert noted, adding that the move might affect the decision-making process within the EU, as well as financial issues within the eurozone.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives to attend a debate on the future of the E.U. to mark the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    Brussels Should Establish European Defense Union by 2025 - Juncker
    During his annual State of the Union address, the European Commission's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, proposed to create the post of a European-wide economy and finance minister to boost the eurozone.

    "We need a European minister of economy and finance, a minister to promote structural reforms in our member states," Juncker said.

    However, Holmes criticized Brussels' financial policies, saying that there was "no real move to end the deflationary stranglehold of eurozone austerity."

    One of the steps that should be made, Holmes said, is to ensure that "minimum wage and labor condition rules are strictly applied to migrant workers."

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Tuesday, July 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Jean-Claude Juncker Wants to Block Chinese Takeovers of European Firms
    The European Commission's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, earlier stressed the necessity of deeper European integration. This includes a proposal by Brussels to create a defensive union, which both the European Union and NATO are interested in, Juncker said Wednesday.

    The idea of a single EU army has been in the air for several years. On June 7, the European Commission announced a decision to launch the European Defense Fund. The fund is meant to supplement member states' defense research and support EU countries in obtaining military equipment.

    It is also expected to create a 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) annual investment in defense capability development for the member states after 2020.

    Related:

    NATO Chief: European Nations Must Boost Defense Spending
    Jean-Claude Juncker: 'The European Defense Must Become Real'
    Trump Calls on NATO Members to Pay Up Amid Fragmented European Defense Sector
    Tags:
    integration, army, defense, EU, Jean-Claude Juncker, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Careful Erdogan
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok