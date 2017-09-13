Creation of EU's Defense Union 'Ambitious Response' to Brexit Challenges

The decision to establish a common European defense union means deeper integration and may go beyond the military sphere, Holmes told Sputnik.
"It may go further than member states are willing to agree," the expert noted, adding that the move might affect the decision-making process within the EU, as well as financial issues within the eurozone.
"We need a European minister of economy and finance, a minister to promote structural reforms in our member states," Juncker said.
However, Holmes criticized Brussels' financial policies, saying that there was "no real move to end the deflationary stranglehold of eurozone austerity."
One of the steps that should be made, Holmes said, is to ensure that "minimum wage and labor condition rules are strictly applied to migrant workers."
The idea of a single EU army has been in the air for several years. On June 7, the European Commission announced a decision to launch the European Defense Fund. The fund is meant to supplement member states' defense research and support EU countries in obtaining military equipment.
It is also expected to create a 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) annual investment in defense capability development for the member states after 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)