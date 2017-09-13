Spain Prosecutors Ask Catalan Mayors to Clarify Stance on Referendum - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Spanish Prosecutor General’s Office has summoned mayors of several towns in Catalonia to ask them to clarify their position on the autonomous community's so-called independence referendum expected in October, a source in the prosecutors' office told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The mayors of the cities in the provinces of Barcelona, Tarragona and Girona have been summoned "to clarify the position on the issue of their potential participation in the preparations and holding the referendum, which has been recognized as illegal," the source said.
On October 1, Catalonia is expected to hold their "independence referendum" after the region's parliament passed a bill on September 6 that will allow the vote to take place. The following day, the Constitutional Court of Spain suspended the new law.
All comments
Show new comments (0)