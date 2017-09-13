Spain Prosecutors Ask Catalan Mayors to Clarify Stance on Referendum - Source

A source in the Spanish Prosecutor General’s Office told Sputnik that the department had summoned mayors of several Catalan towns to clarify their position on the upcoming independence referendum.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Spanish Prosecutor General’s Office has summoned mayors of several towns in Catalonia to ask them to clarify their position on the autonomous community's so-called independence referendum expected in October, a source in the prosecutors' office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The mayors of the cities in the provinces of Barcelona, Tarragona and Girona have been summoned "to clarify the position on the issue of their potential participation in the preparations and holding the referendum, which has been recognized as illegal," the source said.

At the moment, a total of 674 out of 948 municipalities have expressed their readiness to participate in the "referendum." At the same time, the leadership of such cities as Tarragona, L'Hospitalet, Lleida and Terrassa has refused to assist the organizers of the vote. Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona, has said that it is necessary to allow the city's residents to vote, but also requested President of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont to provide guarantees that the vote would not negatively impact the city's officials.

On October 1, Catalonia is expected to hold their "independence referendum" after the region's parliament passed a bill on September 6 that will allow the vote to take place. The following day, the Constitutional Court of Spain suspended the new law.



