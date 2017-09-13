UN Ready to Do All to Solve Donbass Crisis - Guterres on Peacekeepers

The UN secretary-general told RIA Novosti that the UN would do everything to solve the Donbass crisis if there is a consensus on peacekeepers.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the United Nations would do everything to help solve the crisis in Donbass if there is a consensus regarding the idea to deploy peacekeepers to east Ukraine.

"I think that it would be very important if in the SC the different positions that have been expressed, could be able to reach a consensus. And the UN will be ready… to do everything possible to help solve the crisis," Guterres said.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he supported the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission in the crisis-torn region of Donbass.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that it would hold consultations on the issue with the mission of Ukraine in New York, but refused to accept the presence of Russians in the peacekeeping mission.