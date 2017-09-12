European Lawmaker Criticizes EU Website on Alleged Kremlin 'Disinformation'

According to a member of the European Parliament, the newly launched EU website aimed at responding to a so-called Kremlin "disinformation," just serves a pro-EU propaganda machine.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new EU website created to respond to alleged fake news spread by the Russian media is a negative development and serves the purposes of EU propaganda, member of the European Parliament David Coburn told Sputnik Tuesday.

"It is a negative development [creation of the website] … This EU East Stratcom Task Force project is a pro-EU propaganda machine. The pot calls the kettle black: They are accusing Russia of intervening in the media and bringing biased journalism, and the EU now wants to tackle this problem with biased journalism. Pro-EU politicians always talk about so-called ‘fake news’ while they themselves are bringing fake news about the EU all the time," Coburn said.

Earlier in the day, the East Stratcom Task Force, created by the European External Action Service (EEAS), launched the euvsdisinfo.eu website aimed at tackling the "disinformation" spread by Russia.

In 2015, the European Union created the East StratCom Task Force to tackle "Russian disinformation." The task force consists of communication experts from EU institutions, which fund their activities for short-term projects.

In November 2016, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution to counter the alleged Russian anti-EU propaganda and media. The resolution accuses the Kremlin of funding anti-EU political parties and movements inside the bloc.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the adoption of the resolution, stressed that it indicated an apparent degradation of the concept of democracy in Western societies.