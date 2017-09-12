Catalonian Prosecutors Summon Law Enforcement Officers Over Independence Vote

Catalonian prosecutors have reportedly summoned local top law enforcement officers in the light of the upcoming referendum on the independence of the Autonomous Community.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalonian prosecutors have summoned several local top law enforcement officers over the upcoming referendum on the region's independence, according to local media.

The prosecutors have summoned head of the Catalonian police Josep Lluis Trapero, regional head of National Police Sebastian Trapote and head of the regional division of the Civil Guard Angel Gozalo, the Vanguardia news outlet reported on Monday.

All three are reportedly expected to come to prosecutors' office on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court of Spain took under review Madrid's claims on the illegality of the documents adopted by the Catalan authorities, which authorize a referendum on the independence of the Autonomous Community, thus suspending the implementation of their provisions. Catalonia, however, is intending to press ahead with the referendum, slated for October 1.