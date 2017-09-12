UK to Keep Supporting EU Policy on Sanctions After Brexit - UK Government Source

A source from the UK government reports that the country will keep cooperating with the EU on sanctions and other foreign policy issues after Brexit.

LONDON (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom will continue supporting the European Union's policy on sanctions after Brexit and will keep coordinating its foreign policy with Brussels, a source from the UK government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, the UK government would release a strategy on its post-Brexit foreign policy later on Tuesday, offering to contribute to military operations and to cooperate on sanctions and other aspects of the foreign policy.

The source noted that the United Kingdom and the European Union's cooperation on security was on a high level at the moment, but the new strategy would pave the way for a new type of partnership.

The strategy would make it clear that the United Kingdom intends to use its resources to tackle the challenges that the continent is also facing, such as the inflow of undocumented migrants, terrorism and cyberattacks.