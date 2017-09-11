Register
21:34 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, where Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia's ex-president and former governor of the Odessa region, intends to cross into Ukraine

    Poroshenko Praises the Actions of Border Guards During Saakashvili's Breach

    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 74 0 0

    The Ukrainian president praised on Monday the correct actions of domestic border guards during Mikheil Saakashvili's breakthrough of the state Ukrainian border. The Ukrainian president noted that this was not a political case, rather "this issue was within the competence of law enforcement agencies."

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday that Ukrainian border guards acted correctly during the unprecedented border crossing by the ex-president of Georgia and former governor of the Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili.

    On Sunday evening, Saakashvili, stripped of Ukrainian citizenship, forced his entry to Ukraine from Poland, helped by a crowd of supporters.

    He then headed to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said Saakashvili illegally crossed the border as he and his supporters did not pass security checks.

    "I believe that our border guards… did the right thing by not using weapons that they had full legal right to use, they prevented a fire from being blown up, a conflict inside the country, which these politicians were trying to achieve," Poroshenko said in a speech broadcast live on a Ukrainian TV channel.

    The Ukrainian leader added that there was no need to comment on the incident in terms of politics, but to respond to the incident only within the legal framework.

    "Now, I am strongly convinced that this issue was within the competence of law enforcement agencies and they started acting. Let's leave politics for politicians, crime to law enforcers, prosecutors and to courts," Poroshenko said, adding that he hoped Saakashvili would make a similar attempt to enter the territory of Georgia in due course.

    According to the Ukrainian president, the former Georgian and Ukrainian official committed a crime instead of appealing the decision to strip him of Ukrainian citizenship.

    "In any state governed by the rule of law, a person could appeal any administrative act in the supreme administrative court… No one has filed any lawsuit to a court for more than a month and a half… Instead of this, a crime has been committed, because there is a constitutional principle of inviolability of borders," Poroshenko said.

    The Ukrainian president added that he would respect any court ruling for Saakashvili.

    Former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Wasn't Us: Kiev Denies Role in Delaying Ex-Odessa Governor's Train Bound for Ukraine
    On July 26, Poroshenko revoked Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship when it was discovered that he had violated the law by providing incorrect information on his citizenship application. Saakashvili was outside the country when the decision was made.

    The revocation of Saakashvili's citizenship was met with criticism by some Ukrainian politicians with ex-Prime Minister and Batkivshchina (Fatherland) Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko believing that this move was another step toward dictatorship in Ukraine.

    The Georgian prosecutor's office repeatedly called for Kiev to extradite Saakashvili, but the Ukrainian side rejected the appeals at least twice. In 2015, Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian citizenship due to receiving a Ukrainian passport.

    Related:

    Poland Calls Ukraine's Saakashvili Border Incident 'Political Game'
    Saakashvili Added to Ukrainian Website's Database of 'Enemies of Ukraine'
    Wasn't Us: Kiev Denies Role in Delaying Saakashvili's Train Bound for Ukraine
    Saakashvili to Turn to Polish Police After Train Halted Near Ukraine Border
    Ukraine Justice Ministry Receives Georgia's Extradition Request for Saakashvili
    Tags:
    border guards, citizenship, law, border, security, Petro Poroshenko, Mikheil Saakashvili, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok