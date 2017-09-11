Register
17:02 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.

    Eastern Europe Drives Economic Growth in Brexit-Mired EU

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    The Brexit headwinds are hitting both the UK and the EU economies almost equally as hard, but the continent has a major advantage in the standoff – the vast labour resources and industrial capacity of Eastern Europe.

    Kristian Rouz – Amid the ongoing Brexit negotiations, EU economic growth is outpacing that of the UK, however, the economic headwinds facing the continent are hardly less severe than those across the English Channel.

    While Germany is facing increasing competition from the US in the exports segment, and the disruptions in the traditional economic ties between the UK and the continent are affecting EU growth, the latter is becoming increasingly reliant on the economic expansion in its easternmost part.

    Flags are arranged at the EU headquarters as Britain and the EU launch Brexit talks in Brussels, June 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    'Soft' or 'Hard' Brexit: Five Options for the UK to Say Goodbye to the EU
    EU growth is still projected to outperform the previous predictions this year, at above 2 percent, while the estimates for the UK range between 1.6 and 2 percent. However, in the second quarter, the EU economy grew by a revised 2.4 percent, as growth in Romania stood at a stunning 5.4 percent, while that in Estonia and Slovenia was 5.2 percent year-on-year.

    The Eurozone’s economic growth has exceeded its pre-debt-crisis levels, driven by the latest developments, and the stronger figures will allow the European Central Bank (ECB) to start removing monetary stimulus policies and wrap up its asset-purchase program. These policy expectations come in line with the US tightening cycle, and will likely offset the most severe negative consequences of the supply-side reform in the US for Europe.

    Romania is driving the economic expansion because of the massive expansion in its manufacturing, as German enterprises head south to take advantage of the cheap labor closer to the eastern borders of the bloc.

    “It is solid economic growth, generated by a strong 8 percent expansion of industrial production and from services. A significant contribution comes from sectors with medium and high value-added, such as high-tech,” Romania’s Prime-Minister Mihai Tudose wrote.

    Eastern Europe and its consumer and labor markets give the EU a competitive advantage over the UK in the Brexit negotiations process, as the UK’s foreign-trade pivot to its former empire is lagging amid political uncertainty and indecisiveness.

    However, the Brexit process is affecting EU wages, as well as the sectors of its economy which are most exposed to the international headwinds. 

    "The risk that we can address is the lack of structural reforms," EU’s economic chief Pierre Moscovici said. "It's not when things are getting better that we need to stop reforms – on the contrary, it's the moment you should seize [the opportunity] to do what's necessary."

    The EU is thus moving closer towards establishing a fiscal union, allowing it to coordinate its budget spending across the bloc, thus more effectively addressing future economic challenges. However, such a reform would require a lengthy process of coordination.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, one of the most prominent proponents of greater unity within the EU, said that the bloc could also establish a proper monetary union, based on the existing architecture of the European Stability Mechanism.

    “We should head toward a European Monetary Fund but this should in no way be mixed up with the budget,” Macron said. “Are you afraid of a European ambition that will enable us to win back our sovereignty, our democracy, our confidence? Have this crazy ambition. I promise you we will succeed.”

    Such measures would allow the redistribution of growth capacity across the bloc, allowing the more efficient use of the labor resources of Eastern Europe, and the achievement of a quicker pace of economic expansion in the future. 

    Girl holding the Union Jack
    © AP Photo/ Amy Harris/Invision
    London Is Open! City Shrugs Off Brexit Blues With Tourism Boom
    Meanwhile, Germany is expressing concern over the ECB’s massive asset-purchases of the past years, which have bloated the regulator’s balance sheet and concentrated a significant amount of wealth in the hands of the governing body. 

    The ECB’s policy is tantamount to the “biggest expropriation since the Soviets forced de-industrialization in Germany after World War Two,” Gabor Steingart of the German business publication Handelsblatt, wrote. 

    While concerns that the Eurozone and the broader EU are becoming a planned economy are rife, the economic projections are rosy so far, with the continental economy accelerating to its quickest growth rate since 2007 this year. However, it is poised to slow over the next two years, focusing, even more, attention on the issue of wider structural reform.

    Related:

    Theresa May Flies to Japan to Boost Post-Brexit Trade Amid N Korea Missile Shock
    'There is No Transparency in UK Government's Position on Brexit Talks'
    Brexit Agreement Should Be Approved by EU Lawmakers In Any Case - EU Parliament
    Tags:
    economy, Eurozone, European Union, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok