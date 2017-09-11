Injuries Reported in Tear Gas Attack at Frankfurt Airport

An unidentified person sprayed tear gas near check-in area at the Frankfurt airport around 11 a.m. local time. At least six passengers suffered eye irritation and breathing problems.
Firefighters arrived at the scene, Investigation underway.
ENTWARNUNG! lt. Feuerwehr Einsatz beendet, 6 Personen leicht verletzt, Ursache unklar; Ermittlungen laufen #Reizgas #Flughafen #Frankfurt— Bundespolizei Airfra (@bpol_air_fra) 11 сентября 2017 г.
Frunkfurt police department stated via Twitter that "All clear!" now.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)