Register
13:59 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Norway's Migration and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug. (File)

    Flowers of Speech: Muslim Leader Dodges Handshake With Norwegian Female Minister

    CC BY 2.0 / Sámediggi Sametinget
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1111727

    The leader of a local Muslim organization in Norway created a stir by refusing to shake hands with the nation's female immigration minister at the start of their TV debate, epitomizing the collision between European values and those of traditional Islam and possibly affecting the outcome of the Norwegian general election.

    Norway's controversial Immigration and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug has once again become the focal point of the local press. This time, though, she found herself on the receiving end of a media scandal, as Fahad Qureshi, founder and leader of the organization Islam Net, notoriously refused to shake hands with her before a TV debate on VGTV.

    Sylvi Listhaug entered the studio and after first shaking hands with the male host extended her hand to Qureshi, who instead of returning the handshake handed her a bunch of flowers. In an awkward scene, Listhaug kept offering her hand, but the Muslim man demonstrably refused it, instead putting his own hand to his heart.

    Meanwhile, the figurehead of the Norwegian Progress Party, who had previously spited local Muslims by claiming eating pork and drinking alcohol to constitute traditional Norwegian values, is not the first woman to receive special treatment from the Islam Net leader. Islam Net, which has hundreds of members, is known for separating its audience by gender at public meetings.

    Woman wearing a niqab (file)
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    'Wardrobe Malfunction': Islamic Council Norway Hires Niqab Backer to Top Role
    In another incident which obviated the cultural divide between his followers and the majority of modern Europeans, Qureshi refused to distance himself from the stoning of homosexuals. When directly confronted by Listhaug about this matter, Qureshi first answered in a non-committal way, claiming that everyone must comply with the laws of the country they live in and then refusing to discuss the matter altogether. In 2013, the Islam Net leader openly expressed his support for the execution of homosexuals and adulterers, arguing it constituted 'proper' punishment upon which 'all normal Muslims' agreed.

    Islam Net is a Sunni Muslim organization in Norway, founded in 2008 by engineering student Fahad Qureshi. With local chapters in Oslo, Akershus, Tromsø and Bodø, it has over 1,400 dues-paying members. The organization is chiefly aimed at students to promote Islam and "solve misunderstandings about it."

    Qureshi infamously tore up a copy of France's Charlie Hebdo magazine after a terrorist attack on its staff, saying that while he condemns the attack, he also believes the journalists had violated his freedom of speech by mocking the Prophet Muhammad.

    Due to the timing of this handshake row, which occurred before the September 11 Norwegian general election, it is expected to impact the Progress Party, which is currently part of the government alliance. In past weeks, the anti-immigrant Progress Party was estimated to have received a boost of popularity off Sylvi Listhaug's heated immigration debate with Sweden, which she used as a bogeyman example of failed integration, to her voters' delight.

    The Quran
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Swedish Politician Slams Church for Islamization, Likens Quran to 'Mein Kampf'
    In recent years, ethical clashes with Muslim "puritanism" seem to have become more commonplace in Northern Europe, yielding contradictory results.

    Last year, a Swedish school principal found it "discriminatory" when a female Muslim teacher refused to shake hands with her male colleagues for reasons of faith. The young women reportedly quit her job after being told that handshaking with colleagues was obligatory, but reported the incident to the country's equality ombudsman.

    In yet another case, a refusal to shake hands with a female reporter cost senior Swedish Green Party member Yasri Khan his post. Following the media outrage, Yasri Khan decided to withdraw his candidacy for the Green Party Board and quit politics altogether.

    Shaking hands (and touching) members of the opposite sex when not related, is not permissible for Muslims according to the teachings of Islam. According to various assessments, the number of practicing Muslims in Norway, a nation of 5.2 million, is estimated at around 3.8 percent.

    Related:

    Swedish Muslims Slam Saudi King for Handshake With Melania Trump
    No Break for Swedish Greens: Nazi Diners, 9/11 and Handshake Row
    Gender Equality Meets Muslim Handshake Morality Issue in Sensitive Sweden
    Against the Current: 'Persecuted' Norwegian Muslims Fleeing to Islamic Nations
    Cat-and-Dog Life: Norwegian Anti-Immigrant Party Seduces Voters With Sweden Row
    Tags:
    ethics, Islam, Progress Party, Sylvi Listhaug, Scandinavia, Sweden, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok