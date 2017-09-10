Individuals Detained Near Paris Planned Terror Attacks in France - Prosecutor

Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said on Sunday that two individuals detained earlier this week in the suburbs of Paris had been plotting terrorist attacks in France.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French authorities detained two individuals on Wednesday after finding components for making an explosive device in an apartment in the Paris suburbs. According to reports, two gas cylinders, electric wire, and soldering iron were found in Val-de-Marne department located in the commune of Villejuif in the southern suburbs of Paris.

"During the interrogation, Frederic L. acknowledged his participation in two tests of explosives in Villejuif in early and late August 2017 together with [other suspect] Ali M.R., with whom, as he said, he agreed on carrying out an attack on the country's territory," Molins told a press conference, as quoted by the France Info radio.

​At the same time, Molins noted that the suspects had no precise plan for the attacks.

The terror threat level is currently elevated in France, which has seen a number of terrorist attacks over recent months. In a recent incident on August 9, a ramming attack on soldiers took place in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.